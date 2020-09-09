Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will now launch a week earlier than the originally scheduled date of November 17 and will now release November 10.

It's not a co-incidental move, as the announcement came just after Microsoft announced the launch date of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, meaning the forthcoming viking-themed adventure will be an Xbox Series S/X launch title. And as a reminder, players who purchase the Xbox One version of the game will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series S/X version at no extra cost.

This all being said, the new release date applies to (almost*) all versions of the game, even those not on Xbox. So now expect Assassin's Creed Valhalla to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, Stadia and PC on November 10, 2020.

*We still don't know about PlayStation 5's release date yet, so expect news on that version when Sony announce a date for their next-gen console.