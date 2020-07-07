Watch Dogs 2 is going to be given away for free in the Ubisoft Forward presentation on Sunday.

The showcase will feature a pre-show diving into the AI teammates coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, details about Just Dance 2020, and exploring the Easter eggs in The Division 2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scape, and Watch Dogs: Legion will be shown off in the main show, and the company promises “a deep-dive walkthrough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a Hyper Scape show match” in the after-show.

“Don’t forget to log in with your Uplay account anytime after Trackmania and before the end of the main show to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC, and to get a chance to answer trivia questions and win some rewards for a variety of Ubisoft titles,” said Ubisoft in the announcement.

Though the news is exciting, Ubisoft has been marred by the recent allegations of toxicity and sexual misconduct in its workplaces. As well as internal investigations, CEO Yves Guillemot has “decided to revise the composition of the Editorial Department, transform our human resource processes, and improve the accountability of all managers on these subjects.”