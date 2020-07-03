Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has announced that the studio will be implementing a “structural shift” after it received allegations of sexual misconduct in its workplaces (via PCGamesN).

These changes have been detailed in an internal letter to employees which has now been published for the public. Succinctly, Guillemot said that he has “decided to revise the composition of the Editorial Department, transform our human resource processes, and improve the accountability of all managers on these subjects.”

The editorial department is the highest-ranking creative department at the studio. It was reported that this division had already been restructured in January 2020, in order to produce more varied titles in its biggest franchises. What the editorial team will look like now was not disclosed by Guillemot, but the alterations are to reflect “a structural shift at Ubisoft that fully aligns with our values—values that do not tolerate toxic behaviors and where everyone feels safe to speak out.”

In addition, Lidwine Sauer is now head of workplace culture at Ubisoft and their role will be to investigate the company’s issues internally and take action. There will also be a new position formed as a result of these “structural shifts”: head of diversity and inclusion. Guillemot reiterated that there is an external firm involved in the present investigations which will audit its internal practices. Last but not least, the studio will hold a series of “employee listening sessions” and send out global surveys for employees to express their opinions on the situation.

“I know that many of you are eager to hear the results of these investigations,” concluded Guillemot in the letter. “However, we must take the time necessary to ensure that they are carried out with the required rigor. When they are concluded, all appropriate actions will be taken.”

