Sony has announced The Last of Us Part 2 has sold more than 4 million copies since its launch last week.

In Europe, The Last of Us Part 2 pre-orders eclipsed those of Marvel’s Spider-Man at the equivalent point in their cycle, which was super significant. Though affected by delays, leaks, and review-bombs, the game looks like it’s certainly pitching towards becoming the “defining game for this generation.”

Neil Druckmann, creative director for The Last of Us Part 2, has shared his appreciation for the fans who have waited for this game for six years. “We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible,” he said. “We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity—whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar.”

Druckmann also celebrated the efforts of the teams at Naughty Dog which brought The Last of Us Part 2 to life. “We can imagine no greater honor than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it,” he added. “Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.”

The Last of Us Part 2 is out now for PlayStation 4.

