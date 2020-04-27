The Last of Us Part 2 has been subjected to a second leak which has led to serious story and gameplay spoilers plastered all over the internet (via The Sixth Axis).

It’s one of the most hyped and hotly anticipated games in recent memory, and as such, you will not find the spoilers here. The videos of The Last of Us Part 2 are posted to YouTube, Twitter, and other social media channels, and some sites are collecting summaries of the leaks. So, from now on, be careful where you click.

Surprisingly, the reports are saying that the leak has been supplied by a Naughty Dog developer. After announcing that The Last of Us Part 2 has been delayed indefinitely, the company confirmed that its employees are working remotely owing to the coronavirus crisis. It explained that it was exploring options to get the game out “as soon as possible,” but digital pre-orders were refunded, which suggests that The Last of Us Part 2 is on ice for now.

“That’s the frustrating part for us: the game is there and we have to sit on it for a little bit and figure out what the best way is to get it to our fans,” said creative director Neil Druckmann. These leaks are hardly the best way for fans to experience The Last of Us Part 2, and Sony has removed the original source of the leak. Be that as it may, the spoilers are still out there.

The Last of Us Part 2 is coming to the PlayStation 4.

