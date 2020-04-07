An early digital release of The Last of Us Part 2 doesn’t look likely, because Sony will be refunding players who pre-ordered the game.

Recently, The Last of Us Part 2 creative director Neil Druckmann said that the game’s release date was in deliberation. “Right now we’re just reacting to… it’s a different retail chain, whether we could get physical copies to people, is the internet infrastructure there to support all countries…” he explained. “We’re right now looking at all sorts of different options. What’s the best way to get it to all our fans as soon as possible? That’s going to take time for things to shift and to figure things out and also see where the world’s at: things are changing from day-to-day.”

The highly-anticipated sequel is pretty much done, which makes the delay all the more damning. However, if this decision protects those who are scheduling and delivering physical copies of games from the pandemic, then it will be well worth the wait. To tide us over until then, the developer released new screenshots of The Last of Us Part 2, and they are simply stunning.

