The Last of Us Part 2, one of the most anticipated games of this year, is currently sitting at a user score of 3.4 on Metacritic due to a surge in negative reviews (via Push Square).

If you are looking forward to the game, I would advise against checking its Metacritic entry, and just taking our word for it, as you could imagine what the content of these angry reviews are. Over 5,000 user reviews have been submitted, which is impressive, given that the game hasn’t launched worldwide yet. The critic score sits at a comfortable 95 from 94 reviews, with our own Josh Wise describing the game as “sweaty and vicious.”

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. “Where the game succeeds, though, isn’t in how close it scrapes to the level of prestige TV, or to films. Its coup is not, “Look how closely we can make games resemble highbrow art.” It’s more, “Look what previously fenced-off realms we can get interactivity into,” explained Josh, and it is one of those games that must be played to be understood. “If the drama has quiddity, it isn’t only because of immaculate facial animation, fine acting, or writing that’s been gritted with freshly ground experience; it’s because you are anchored to it in action.”

The Last of Us Part 2 launches on June 19 for PlayStation 4.



