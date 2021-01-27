Bethesda has unveiled this year's expansion to the ever-growing MMO The Elder Scrolls Online, and after last year's venture into Skyrim territory, we're now heading the Gates of Oblivion in a year-long event that will include a Flames of Ambition DLC and Blackwood Chapter.

The Blackwood Chapter will include the new titular zone situated between the Argonian homeland and Imperial province of Cyrodill, a "fiendish" main storyline, a new Companions system that allows you to recruit, travel and fight with ally NPCs, a new 12-player Trial known as Rockgrove, new World Events that include Oblivion Portals, new delves, public dungeons, world bosses, new quests and much more.

The Flames of Ambition game pack meanwhile brings two new PvE dungeons to the game in the form of The Cauldron and Black Drake Villa, which tasks you with destroying a shrine to the Prince of Destruction while joined by Eveili Sharp-Arrow and Dremora Lyranth. They're not the only characters returning, as over the course of the year you'll have to contend with the aforementioned Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dragon's schemes, who also makes an appearance in the trailer.

You can check out a trailer for the new content below as well as the full four-hour reveal event for all the stuff coming to The Elder Scrolls Online over the next year. The Elder Scrolls Online will see the Flames of Ambition DLC released on PC on March 8 and on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on March 16 while the The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood chapter is set to launch on June 1 for PC and June 8 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.