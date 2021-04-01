Bethesda has announced that it will be bringing an improved version of The Elder Scrolls Online to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in June in the form of a free 'Console Enhanced' upgrade for all existing and new players.

Promised in the new version are a bunch of visual upgrades, including high resolution textures, increased draw distance, updated antialiasing and improved reflections, improved ambient occlusion, shadows and depth of field and, of course, improved loading times.

There'll also be two modes you'll be able to run the game in - 'Performance' and 'Fidelity' with the former including an increase of framerate of up to 60 FPS, with more information on Fidelity mode and other improvements closer to the upgrade's release.

You can check out a trailer below, and The Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced will launch for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as a free upgrade for owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One alongside the MMORPG's upcoming Blackwood Chapter update on June 8.