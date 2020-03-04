Ubisoft has launched the new Warlords of New York expansion for online shooter Tom Clancy's The Division 2 this week, which means there's a launch trailer to celebrate, as well as announcing the expansion will be coming to Google Stadia later this month.

The expansion - as previously leaked before the official announcement - sees the action move across America back to the city of the first game to hunt down Aaron Keener, the former Division agent gone rogue who was responsible for releasing the killer virus that decimated the population. The expansion also brings with it Seasons - new endgame content that will kick off next week and last three months as you take down specific targets in a manhunt across several locations.

As reported by VideoGamesChronicle, The Division 2 will be coming across - with the Warlords of New York expansion - to Google Stadia from March 17, 2020 and will also feature cross-play with the PC version as long as interested parties link up their Uplay accounts with their Google Stadia ones.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York expansion is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Check out a launch trailer for the expansion below.