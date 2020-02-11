A new Tom Clancy's The Division 2 expansion is on the cards, and it seems to be set in New York with a new open world, a level cap increase, overhauled progression system, and new exotics, gear and skills (via VGC).

The Warlords of New York is a “narrative expansion,” and the leak claims that this comes with thematic three-month seasons that launch on March 3. There is also an Ultimate Edition, that boasts a boost to level 30, instant unlock of all six endgame specialisations, eight exclusive Classified assignments, three cosmetic packs, and an exclusive emote and an exclusive outfit.

Now, we don’t know that this expansion is definitely happening, we don’t know that it’s definitely titled “The Warlords of New York,” and we don’t know if it would have all of that described content. Ubisoft has not confirmed or denied the leaks. But, the cover art discovered by the Xbox API scrubber looks legit, and TrueAchievements has been on the money before. We’ll hang fire for the time being, as all will be revealed when the livestream for the announcement begins.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the livestream below.



