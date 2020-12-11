Nintendo has revealed that the next fighter coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate as DLC will be Final Fantasy VII antagonist Sephiroth.

The news was announced in a trailer during last night's Game Awards as previously promised, and revealed that Cloud's nemesis with appropriate fanfare as he sets right to attacking the Smash cast and Cloud himself.

Nintendo confirmed that they'll be revealing more about his moveset and abilities in a livestream to take place on December 17, where they'll also be confirming the release date; but don't expect to have to wait long as the company has said it'll be later this month.

Sephiroth will land in Super Smash Bros Ultimate separately and as the third character in the game's Fighters Pass Volume 2, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Check out the reveal trailer for yourself below.