Nintendo has confirmed via Twitter that it'll reveal the next downloadable fighter heading to Switch brawler Super Smash Bros Ultimate during this evening's The Game Awards event.

The new addition will be the third figher (or fighters) in Fighters Pass Volume 2, joining Arms' Min Min who joined the roster during the summer, and the Minecraft pack that included Steve, Alex a Zombie AND an Enderman all as playable fighters back in October.

As to who it could be, Nintendo is currently remaining tight lipped, with theories online ranging from Geno from Super Mario RPG to Sora from Square-Enix's Kingdom Hearts series. We've not got long left to find out either way, with the ceremony taking place online this evening from 11:30pm UK time.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.