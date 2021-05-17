It's been reported that the upcoming space-based RPG from Bethesda Starfield will be an Xbox and PC exclusive, and won't be coming to the PlayStation following Microsoft's purchase of the developer earlier this year.

That's according to VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who made the claim via Twitter saying "Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that." The claim comes two months after Microsoft completed their transaction that saw them pick up Bethesda's parent ZeniMax Media and all the studios under their banner for a cool $7.5 million USD.

At the time of the purchase, it was said by Xbox's Phil Spencer that "some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players" though he refrained from saying exactly which ones. It had been hoped that some titles would remain multi-format, with even Bethesda's own Todd Howard saying prior to the deal being finalised that he would find it "hard to imagine" The Elder Scrolls VI as an Xbox exclusive, but with Starfield as an entirely new IP for the studio it seems as though it it'll be sticking to Microsoft's platform for now.

That's assuming this report is accurate of course — at the time of writing, this has yet to be confirmed by either Microsoft or Bethesda, and in fact we haven't seen or heard much at all of Starfield for some time. Grubb however has a track record of being on the money with these rumours though, previously reporting on the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot and Mass Effect Legendary Edition before their official reveals, so there's some merit to his statements.

Grubb also mentions we should be seeing more on Starfield during this year's E3 2021 next month, so hopefully we'll find out more then. We'll keep you in the loop if that's the case.