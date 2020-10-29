Bethesda Game Studios' director Todd Howard has been speaking to the possibility of The Elder Scrolls VI becoming an Xbox exclusive in the wake of Bethesda's ongoing acqusition by Microsoft last month, but has said that it would be "hard to imagine."

His comments came as part of a larger interview with GamesIndustry.biz in which he pointed out that the long-RPG series has long already had a relationship with Xbox consoles before the deal was announced, saying "If you look at every Elder Scrolls game, there has been some exclusivity on Xbox or with Microsoft. We've partnered with every game. Morrowind was basically a console exclusive, Oblivion was a long timed exclusive, Skyrim's DLC was exclusive for a long period of time."

However, as the deal is yet to be finalised until next year, many of the final details are yet to be ironed out or even discussed, and re-iterated the company's stance of "We'll decide what makes the best sense for our audience when the time comes, and I can't really project today what that looks like." When mentioned how Skyrim is currently available on a hell of a lot of devices, he only offered up the cryptic statement "I would agree that is hard to imagine."

It certainly looks like we've got quite some time to find out yet. Earlier this month, Xbox's own Phil Spencer said that The Elder Scrolls VI wouldn't need to go multi-format in order to recoup the costs of the $7.5 billion-dollar deal.