Indie publisher Devolver Digital will be holding a “Devolver Direct” now that E3 2020 is no longer happening, and it will be a live streamed press conference.

Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Xbox are thinking about doing digital conferences for their announcements and content that were to be exhibited at the event. Devolver Digital is taking a leaf out of their books, too, though no date nor details have been officially released at the moment. In the publisher’s live streamed press conference, we could expect to see grim action-RPG Eitr, Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass, and Sometimes Always Monsters. I’m personally looking forward to learning more about Weird West, because I’m a big fan of Dishonored and Prey. And, there will doubtless be a lot of unannounced games from small studios to get all aflutter about.