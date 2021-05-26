Sega has announced that it will be holding a special virtual event entitled Sonic Central later this week, ahead of Sonic the Hedgheog's 30th anniversary next month.

The broadcast will take place on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch accounts on Thursday, May 27 at 5pm UK time, and we're promised a "first look at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships and events" that are being undertaken to mark three decades since Sonic sped into our lives.

As for specifics of course, there'll almost certainly be a look at the promised Sonic Prime animation at Netflix and perhaps a first look at a trailer for the movie sequel, but we're also hopeful for gaming news including maybe a confirmation of either or both of the rumoured Sonic Colours remaster or the Sonic Collection but of course, we'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, you can check out a lovely nostalgic video looking back on the various incarnations of Sonic the Hedgehog over the years down below.