Paramount Pictures has dropped the first teaser trailer for the sequel to its incredibly successful Sonic the Hedgehog movie, giving it an official (if obvious) title and confirming the presence of Sonic's faithful sidekick, Miles "Tails" Prower.

The trailer, which you can see below, was posted to the official Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Twitter account declaring the name of the movie as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and said, with tongue-firmly-in-cheek of the title: "Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious."

Perhaps most excitingly though is that the official logo features a certain two-tailed motif in the number 2, all-but-confirming the presence of Tails in this sequel. This may not be a surprise to anyone who saw the original, given (spoilers) the character's cameo in a post-credit sequence, but it's good to have proper confirmation that Sonic won't be alone (human companions aside) in his next silver screen adventure.

As previously announced, all being well Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set for release in cinemas on April 8, 2022.