Rumours are swirling that Sega might be gearing up to launch a new collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games, thanks to a "Sonic Collection' listing popping up on a French retailer's website.

As originally reported by Video Games Chronicle, the listing (since removed) was spotted on Sogamely, which is notabale as it's the same retailer where a Sonic Colours remaster listing was spotted just last month.

There's no word which games will be included in the Collection, but as VGC note it would corroborate claims that industry insider Zippo has previously made that Sega are planning to make one, and that could include Star Engine (formerly known as Retro Engine and the same engine used for Sonic Mania) remakes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and, potentially, other Sonic games that "have never seen a re-release before" for modern consoles and PC.

At the time of writing, Sega are yet to comment on these rumours —just as they are yet to formally confirm the Sonic Colours remaster — however, it is the Blue Blur's 30th anniversary this year and the company is no doubt gearing up to celebrate the milestone. It's already lined up a new Netflix animated series, and of course the movie sequel is well into production. We'll let you know when and if any formal announcements are made.