Rumours are abound that we might be getting a remaster of 2010 Nintendo Wii title Sonic Colours (AKA Sonic Colors depending on your region) later this year following a couple of listings showing up over the weekend.

As first reported by Gematsu, German voiceover studio iksample listed a "Sonic Colors Remastered" in its portfolio on its website, which at the time of writing has since gone into maintainence mode. However, this was then later joined by a listing on French retailer Sogamely, who marked the as-yet-unannounced title as releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at some point in 2021.

Sega are yet to confirm whether either listing is accurate at the time of writing, although it is the Blue Blur's 30th anniversary this year, and you'd definitely expect Sega to be marking the occasion in some form with the games. The company has already announced a Netflix series entitled Sonic Prime that'll be heading to screens early next year.

We quite enjoyed the original Sonic Colours when it released in 2010 for the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS, and gave it an 8/10 in our review you can read over here. We'll let you know if an official announcement is forthcoming.