It's been confirmed that Call of Duty: WWII studio Sledgehammer Games is indeed leading development on the next Call of Duty game set for release later this year.

The news was first confirmed during Activision's latest quarterly earnings report (as spotted by PC Gamer) last night, in which Activision COO Dan Alegre said "We are very excited for this year's premium Call of Duty release. Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games. The game is looking great and on track for its Fall release."

The news was later confirmed by Sledgehammer themselves in a couple of tweets from the developer's own official account, saying that it was "excited to be leading the charge on Call of Duty this year and can't wait to share more."

It also seems that this year's iteration will follow the trend set by the last two CoD games and "integrate and enhance" with free-to-play offering Call of Duty: Warzone. While specific details were not yet revealed, it's expected to follow a similar pattern to those games and even if this particular nugget of info is unsurprising given the title's huge success, it's good to know for those invested that the battle-royale spin-off will continue to be supported for a good while yet.

What wasn't mentioned was the setting of this year's Call of Duty, so we've not had any confirmation on the World War II-set Call of Duty: Vanguard rumours at this point in time. However, with E3 2021 only barely over one month away now, we can probably expect to hear more information in the very near future.

Meanwhile previous entry Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now well into its Season Three of post-launch content, bringing along new Operators Wraith and returning series veteran hero Captain Price in the game's multiplayer modes.