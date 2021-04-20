Activision and Treyarch have lifted the lid on what players can expect in Season Three of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone when the latest update arrives later this week.

The season starts with the Hunt for Adler limited time event which will take place across both BOCW and Warzone with Intel Challenges and Event Rewards up for grabs as players continue the ongoing Call of Duty story, completing all the challenges will unlock an exclusive Adler skin you can use in both games.

Three new operators also arrive this Season, with Perseus agent Wraith landing in launch week and close-quarter specialist Knight and bomb expert Antonov arriving later. As a bonus, a brand new Cold War version of legendary Call of Duty mainstay Captain Price will also arrive as a free Operator for everyone who owns Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War during Season Three.

Elsewhere, six new weapons including the PPSh-41 SMG, the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle, Ballistic Knife, CARV.2 Tactical Rifle, AMP63 Pistol and Baseball bat are added, and maps wise we have four new multiplayer ones for Cold War in Yamantau, Diesel, Standoff and Duga. Sticks and Stones makes its return for new gamemodes, as does Multi-Team Elimination. A couple of new tools including a Strafe Run Scorestreak and Cargo Truck are also expected.

Outbreak and Zombies share of new additions include a new field upgrade Toxic Growth, a new Outbreak region in Duga and Outbreak Vehicles in the FAV and Cargo Truck as well as new world events and expanded Outbreak objectives. PlayStation owners can also look forward to a new Yamantau map for their timed exclusive Onslaught mode.

Finally, Season Three will have something of a staggered release through the week, thanks mainly to a big live event that will shake up Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map on April 21. With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's update taking place this evening, April 20, Season Three's start won't be official until April 22. You can check out the full update notes with more detail on everything over on the Call of Duty blog.