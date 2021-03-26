Reports are abound that this year's Call of Duty will see the shooter series return to World War 2 and be named Call of Duty: Vanguard.

These reports originated from Call of Duty news website Modern Warzone, who's sources claim that the game will be made by Sledgehammer Games—previously the lead developers on 2017's entry, the similarly-themed Call of Duty: WWII. These reports have since apparently been seconded by Eurogamer, who's own sources indicate that Activision is planning to stick with the Vanguard title that was previously thought to be a placeholder.

Though further details are slim on the ground at the moment, there are conflicting unconfirmed reports whether the new game will be set in an alternate timeline where the war kept on going through the 1950's, or if it'll keep closer to the history books but as always, take these reports with a pinch of salt until an official announcement is made.

Activision is yet to comment on the rumours at the time of writing, although the publisher did confirm last month that it was well into production of the next Call of Duty game, and said it intends to release it in the fourth quarter of 2021. This year's entry - the 80s themed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released last November on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can read our verdict on that entry here.