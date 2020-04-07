Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has announced he will be working from home, due to the state of emergency enacted in seven prefectures in Japan (via Nintendo Life).

Sakurai’s work has previously been affected by the pandemic, and he described the problems the team has had to adapt to. “Restrictions are also being put on business travel. It’s particularly difficult to meet with partners who are faraway. For example, Nintendo is headquartered in Kyoto, right? In this regard, it’s quite difficult for us to visit other companies,” he explained. He admitted that there is “a high probability of development not proceeding as scheduled,” but by working from home, he hopes that the impact will be minimised.

“I’ll be supervising from home,” said Sakurai on Twitter. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate needs to maintain extremely tight security and is therefore difficult to work on remotely, but now’s the time to do so. Let’s work hard and get through this together!”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

