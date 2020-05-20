Embracer Group, the parent company of Saber Interactive, has revealed that there are 118 games in development from its 31 studios around the world, and 69 of these are secret projects (via IGN).

The Swedish holding company has been slowly soaking up studios since 2011, and owns the likes of Dambuster Studios, Gunfire Games, Piranha Bytes, and Tarsier Studios. It has also established new companies, like C77 Entertainment, Nine Rocks Games, and THQ Barcelona. This news comes from the company’s most recent financial earnings report, and it has set aside approximately $166 million for further acquisitions in the current fiscal year.

“I genuinely believe that we have one of the industry’s most exciting pipelines of upcoming games, engaging over 3,000 game developers across the world,” said CEO Lars Wingefors in the accompanying press release. “We expect substantial growth in the current financial year driven by a large number of high quality releases, for which we are excited to the reception among gamers. We expect the value of completed games will more than double from [$60 million] to SEK [ in the current financial year ending March 31, 2021.”

Wingefors also mentioned the releases of anticipated announced titles, like BioMutant, Chorus, Destroy all Humans!, and WWE 2K Battle­grounds, as contributors to these goals. Furthermore, the CEO said that there are "several ongoing discussions" with studios, franchises and publishers in the games industry for new acquisitions. It’s possible that this total of announced and unannounced releases will increase throughout the year.