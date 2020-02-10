Nine Rocks Games is a new studio established by THQ Nordic, and counts developers from DayZ, Soldier of Fortune: Payback, Conan, and Chaser in its ranks (via Gematsu).

The developer is based in Bratislava, Slovakia, and it’s working on a new shooter and survival game, though a proper reveal will come “in due time.” THQ Nordic has sponged up studios like nobody’s business, acquiring Experiment101, Gunfire Games, Piranha Bytes, and Tarsier Studios, and it claimed to be beavering away on almost 80 new games in May 2019. Embracer Group (previously known as THQ Nordic AB) has also started new companies, like C77 Entertainment that is led by Mattias Kylén and Kenny Magnusson, who cut their teeth on the Battlefield series and Halo series.

“We welcome the newest addition to the THQ Nordic network of studios: Nine Rocks Games,” said THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer. “I personally think it is always a great sign in business, when everything just seems to fall into place. The right people at the right time having the right mindset and a meaningful conversation… We are very happy to welcome the Slovak team on board and are excited about our first project with Nine Rocks Games.” Nine Rocks Games CEO David Durcak said that the partnership with the publisher produced the “perfect conditions to collaborate” on its new game with a cluster of skilled developers.

