Experiment 101 has shared an update on BioMutant, the anthropomorphic action role-playing game that was first seen during Gamescom 2017 (via Push Square).

News on BioMutant has been few and far between. After its reveal, a gameplay preview was published in early 2018, then publisher THQ Nordic stated that the game would be delayed into 2019. Gamescom 2019 showed off another preview of BioMutant, but the developer remained tight-lipped on its release window. Even in this state of limbo, the game looks interesting and intriguing, and those who had been following it since its reveal were chomping at the bit for actual information on its progression.

Recently, a retail listing for the game claimed that it would hit the shelves on March 17, 2020. We can safely say that isn’t the case, and though we’ll still be waiting for BioMutant, it will be the best it could be when it is finally released.

BioMutant will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

