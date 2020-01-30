C77 Entertainment is a new studio led by Mattias Kylén and Kenny Magnusson, who are industry veterans known for their work on the Battlefield series, Halo series, and inFAMOUS: Second Son (via Gematsu).

The company has been established by Amplifier Game Invest, which is a subsidiary of Embracer Group, which is the parent company of THQ Nordic. Located in Seattle, Washington, C77 Entertainment will be Amplifier Game Invest’s break into North America. In the latter half of last year, THQ Nordic set up a subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan, responsible for the distribution, PR, and marketing of its catalogue of games in the Japanese markets. This studio, however, will be making games that “focus on big action experiences for PC and console players.” With talent from acclaimed AAA games like Battlefield, Halo, and Mercenaries hard at work on a new IP, this group of developers will be one to watch.

CEO of Amplifier Game Invest, Per-Arne Lundberg, was thrilled to be partnering with industry pros Mattias Kylén and Kenny Magnusson. “Their unparallelled experience paired with their vision and passion made it really easy to push the start button,” he said in a press release. “The support provided by Amplifier Game Invest and the Embracer Group is not only financial but includes marketing, publishing, business operations, payroll, HR and legal. They have been fantastic in providing this infrastructure. For a highly creative group like C77 Entertainment, who are not traditional entrepreneurs, this is a dream come true,” added Kylén.