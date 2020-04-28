2K Games revealed WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a bizarre and outlandish interpretation of the annual standard WWE 2K offering.

Developed by Saber Interactive, Battlegrounds boasts “arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves.” Some of the scenes in the teaser trailer are like Street Fighter and Tekken in their earnest commitment to zaniness. In a fight between John Cena and The Rock, the latter tosses the former over the top rope and possibly into the jaws of a ginormous alligator. In another, Becky Lynch has fists of fire, while Charlotte Flair is… radioactive?

After WWE 2K20 spiralled out of control and launched with oodles of technical bugs, it was expected that there would be no WWE game in 2020. WWE interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick said it himself: “there’s not going to be a launch of a game this year.” This is still true, in spite of the reveal of this new game. WWE 2K Battlegrounds appears to be the “different kind of WWE game” that was described by former WWE writer Justin Leeper. Moreover, the wild performances of Battlegrounds seems to have sprung from WWE 2K20’s Originals DLC, which had swamps, tombs, and more for matches.

“2K and WWE are reaffirming a long-term commitment to expand the WWE Games family in ways that directly benefit you, the fans,” said 2K Games. “We are taking the time we need to deliver the quality you deserve, while at the same time offering new experiences and ways to have fun with the WWE Superstars you love… And that’s the bottom line, ‘cause 2K said so!”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is in development and will launch in the latter months of this year. Watch the teaser trailer below.



