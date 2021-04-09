It's being reported that a sequel to post-apocalyptic open world zombie shooter Days Gone won't be happening, after Sony rejected plans that were rumoured to be underway at Bend Studios.

An extensive report looking behind the scenes at how PlayStation have been managing their internal studios from Bloomberg cites sources "familiar with the proposal" as claiming that plans for said sequel were pitched that same year following the first game's launch, but were rejected due to a mixed critical reception for the game and a follow up was not seen as a viable option.



Instead, the studio was said to have been reassigned to help The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog with a new multiplayer project, with a second group assigned to work on a new Uncharted game. Apparently, some staff were unhappy with this arrangement and left while the heads of the studio were asked to be taken off the Uncharted project, a request that was supposedly granted last month and said team are now working on an entirely new game.

Just as with today's earlier story about a rumoured The Last of Us remake, Sony has declined to comment on the report and there's no word from Bend Studio as to the varacity of the rumours, although two of the first game's lead developers —writer-director John Garvin and game director Jeff Ross— both confirmed their departures from Bend Studio late last year.

The first Days Gone is currently one of the games available as part of this month's PlayStation Plus offerings, and we rather enjoyed the game which will also be launching on PC later this Spring.