PlayStation has revealed the three games that will be offered at no extra cost to PlayStation Plus subscribers in April, and it's a corker of a month with three excellent games on offer.

As previously revealed, this month's PlayStation 5 offering is Oddworld: Soulstorm, the long awaited follow-up to Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty launching straight into PS Plus. Playing as reluctant hero Abe in an all new adventure, you'll have to use your wits and perhaps your fellow mudokons to survive deadly traps and liberate your friends.

Then on the PlayStation 4 side, the excellent Days Gone will be casting you into a post-apocalyptic open world full of zombies and humans trying their chances as biker Deacon St John. If that wasn't enough zombie action, Rebellion's Zombie Army 4: Dead War is your other offering, promising plenty of OTT undead blasting with more of a WWII flavour.

All three games will be available for download from April 6 until May 3 for active PlayStation Plus subscribers. It's also worth noting that though Oddworld: Soulstorm will release on PlayStation 4 too, it's only the PlayStation 5 version that will be free on PS Plus. You've still got a few days left to grab last month's games including Final Fantasy VII Remake before they leave on April 5.