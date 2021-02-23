Bend Studio's 2019 post-apocalyptic PlayStation exclusive Days Gone will be heading to PC this Spring, it's been confirmed.

The release was formally announced by the Bend Studio Twitter account, with more details on the move coming in the near future. It also won't be the only PlayStation title coming to PC in the near future, as Jim Ryan has confirmed with GQ that it intends to follow in the footsteps of Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding by releasing more former exclusives for the PC as well.

Speaking on the prospect of bringing more PlayStation titles to the PC, Ryan said: "We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience."

Ryan called the decision "a fairly straightforward one" for the company to make, and praised the success of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC in particular, saying "In terms of the straightforward success of the activity of publishing the game on PC, people liked it and they bought it. We also looked at it through the lens of what the PlayStation community thought about it. There was no massive adverse reaction to it. So we will continue to take mission steps in this direction."

More details on Days Gone's arrival on PC are expected in due course. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4 and you can see what we made of it in our review over here.