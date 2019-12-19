It appears Resi fans may be being tapped up again soon to test a new unannounced title, according to an email sent out to Resident Evil Ambassdors this week.

The email from Capcom, forwarded to IGN and subsequently posted to Reddit, first thanked fans for Resident Evil 2's nomination to the Game Awards, before detailing changes coming to the program where it'll be introducing a new ranking system, with fans reaching higher tiers eligible to pick up 'invitations to a playtest session of our unannounced title.'

With Resident Evil 3 announced before the Game Awards, and the last game to have testers recruited through the program - Resident Evil Resistance, which was eventually revealed to be Resident Evil 3's multiplayer - already known quantities, speculation is running rampant as to what the 'Unannounced Title' may be.

Given the invitation is for fans in the Resident Evil Ambassdors scheme, many are suggesting it could potentially be Resident Evil 8, but with news this week of Capcom renewing trademarks for Dino Crisis, there's plenty of fans who have their fingers crossed for a remake of the PS1 classic.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, our next dose of Resi action comes in the form of Resident Evil 3, out April 3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(via IGN)