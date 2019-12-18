It seems like Capcom has been busy renewing a few trademarks recently, giving fans a renewed hope in the potential of the studio remastering or ressurecting some classic franchises in the wake of the recent success of the Resident Evil 2 and the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remakes.

The filings were spotted by Bloody Disgusting (via GamesRadar) from a Twitter account that tweets out trademark applications from the 'Public / International Trademark Gazette' in Japan and states that Capcom filed renewed trademarks for Power Stone, Rockman (AKA Mega Man), Darkstalkers and Dino Crisis back on November 29.

Though it may not lead to anything, it's interesting to see Capcom ensure they retain these trademarks, especially as back in October the company said it was considering to 'awaken dormant intellectual properties' after a very successful 2019. Fingers crossed we might see the return of Regina, eh?