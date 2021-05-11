Bethesda has announced its annual Quakecon fan event and showcase will once again be an online-only affair this year, and has dated the celebrations for between August 19 and August 21.

The annual event, now in its 26th year, usually takes place in Dallas, but as a Tweet from the event's official account reads in its' announcement: "We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event."

While additional details on the streaming lineup and what's to be shown at the event are still to come (and will apparently be announced next month) it will mark the first iteration of the event since Bethesda's parent Zenimax Media was bought by Microsoft for a cool $7.5 billion USD earlier this year.

If you're after some speculation as to what we might expect, the show comes a month before Deathloop hits the PlayStation 5 (following its most recent delay) in September and of course, we know Bethesda are working on The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield, so perhaps we'll see a little bit more from them too.

Of course, E3 is also next month and while Bethesda are yet to be officially added to the lineup for that event at the time of writing, Microsoft are indeed going to be there. We'll likely hear more what we can expect at Quakecon 2021—as well as Bethesda's plans for the rest of the year—then, we'd assume.