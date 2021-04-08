Developer Arkane Lyon has announced that its time twisting mystical puzzle shooter Deathloop won't make its originally planned May launch and will now be releasing on September 14.

The studio sent a video message via the game's official Twitter account explaining the delay along with a printed statement that reads: "We're committed to quality and preserving our team's ambitions for Deathloop while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We'll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience."

"We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work. We can't wait to show you more Deathloop soon!"

Deathloop is now scheduled to launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14.