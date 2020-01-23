Square Enix has revealed the new Kingdom Hearts game arriving “surprisingly soon,” and it’s a mobile title with the codename Project Xehanort (via Gematsu).

Project Xehanort—which I cannot spell so I’m just copying and pasting it each time—is the game that one of the new Kingdom Hearts teams has been beavering away on. “While a traditional Kingdom Hearts will take some time, the Kingdom Hearts Union χ team will first be making an unexpected announcement tomorrow. Furthermore, in addition to the Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ teams, two new teams are currently at work, and one of their titles is coming surprisingly soon,” said Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura.

To accompany the announcement, Square Enix is holding a “Guess the Name Twitter Campaign,” with big prizes going to the ten lucky winners submitting the best guesses. Entrants may submit multiple guesses so long as they follow the official Project Xehanort Twitter account. With this competition, it’s possible that the developer is poking fun at the myriad and anachronistic titles for the Kingdom Hearts series of games. It’s also possible that Square Enix doesn’t know what to name the game and it’s scooping up suggestions to put in front of the board. That’s very unlikely, but it is an amusing concept.

The competition will close on January 28, 2020 at 2:59am. We also received news from the Kingdom Hearts Union χ developers. The browser and mobile game will include the world of Wreck-It Ralph in its latest update, and the team promises “more story updates and events” in the coming months.

Project Xehanort will be released for iOS and Android in spring 2020.

