Square Enix has two new Kingdom Hearts teams working on two new Kingdom Hearts titles, and one of these games is on its way “surprisingly soon.” (via Gematsu).

Today, the “13 Questions of Darkness” Q&A was held on the Japanese Kingdom Hearts Twitter account. It revealed the existence of these divisions and these games in one fell swoop. “While a traditional Kingdom Hearts will take some time, the Kingdom Hearts Union χ team will first be making an unexpected announcement tomorrow. Furthermore, in addition to the Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ teams, two new teams are currently at work, and one of their titles is coming surprisingly soon,” said Square Enix.

As well as this, director Tetsuya Nomura was able to shed a little light on the status of the ReMIND expansion for Kingdom Hearts III. ReMIND will be the only expansion for the game, as the team is working away on the next entry to the series. “We don’t have updates planned at this time, but if something comes up in the future, then we will deal with it,” he explained. Additionally, there will be no Final Mix for Kingdom Hearts III. “Currently, there are no concrete plans [for a Final Mix release],” said Nomura. “If it appears on new platforms in the future, then it’s a possibility, but I’m not thinking about whether or not that will become a Final Mix.”

Nomura’s comment about “new platforms” clearly means the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. We know that Square Enix Osaka was looking to fill a number of positions on the “HD development of the Kingdom Hearts series,” so there is a chance that a Final Mix version could be on the cards. It is equally possible that the studio is making another current generation game, but we can’t say for sure until Square Enix confirms it.

Kingdom Hearts III is out now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The ReMIND expansion will launch for PlayStation 4 on January 23 and Xbox One on February 25.

