Nintendo has revealed Paper Mario: The Origami King, a new Paper Mario entry for the Nintendo Switch.

But, let’s not get too ahead ourselves here. A whole new Paper Mario game has been announced! For the Switch! From the brief trailer, Paper Mario: The Origami King shows off a gorgeous art style, showing the detail of these materials in dainty creases and flecks. Turn-based battles may make their return, as Mario literally turns a ring to line up enemies in a row. The 2D characters in the 3D world are a sight to behold, and I especially like the look of that purple “desert” and the azure “ocean.”

Notably, this game has been revealed spontaneously, not through a Nintendo Direct. Apparently, Nintendo is considering doing away with its normal Treehouse Direct that would have taken place over the E3 event. A new Paper Mario is a massive announcement, and the company’s surprisingly lackadaisical approach suggests that we should keep an eye on its moves in the coming weeks.

Paper Mario: The Origami King launches for Switch on July 17. Watch the announcement trailer below.