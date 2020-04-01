Nintendo may be developing a new Paper Mario game to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary, and reports claim that this title will be a return to the Nintendo 64 and Gamecube entries (via IGN).

As well as a new Paper Mario game, the developer is also apparently going to re-release the majority of the Super Mario series for the Switch. This offering includes Mario Galaxy, Mario 64, Mario Sunshine, and a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World. Moreover, these reveals were intended to be shown off at E3 2020, but now that the event has been cancelled, Nintendo needed to pivot to new presentations.

All of this is currently unconfirmed, with a Nintendo representative stating that company “did not comment on rumour or speculation.” Yet, sources say that the Paper Mario game will be returning to the style of the adored Nintendo 64 and Gamecube entries, rather than the boring 3DS and Wii U entries. If this is true, then the game would provide puzzles, turn-based battles, and role-playing goodness to players who may have sorely missed these moments.

Once again, we don’t know whether Nintendo is cooking up a celebration of this scale. Plenty of reports seem to think so, but because we don’t have an official comment from the company, we still should take these revelations with a pinch of salt.

