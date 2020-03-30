A new report claims that Nintendo will be unveiling re-releases of Super Mario’s back catalogue this year, remastered for Nintendo Switch, to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary (via VGC).

The celebrations were intended for a physical event at E3 2020, but it is possible that the reveals will arrive in the form of a digital presentation. The rumours state that Mario Galaxy, Mario 64, Mario Sunshine and other Super Mario titles will return remastered in 2020 for the Switch. Additionally, there may be a new Paper Mario in the works, with a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World. However, when contacted, Nintendo said that it “did not comment on rumour or speculation,” so we must take these reports with a pinch of salt.

We have heard that Nintendo has plans to port two Wii U titles to the Switch. One of these was said to be “a nine out of 10” and the other is a “real-time strategy game,” according to IGN’s Peer Schneider. If Super Mario 3D World is one of these, then the other may well draw from a different franchise. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.