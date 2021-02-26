Oddworld Inhabitants has given its upcoming "2.9D" adventure Oddworld: Soulstorm a release date, meaning we'll get to return to the darkly comedic world of Abe and the Mudokons this April.

The news was revealed during last night's PlayStation State of Play broadcast, where it was also confirmed that the game will also launch as a PlayStation Plus offering on PlayStation 5 for its first month, meaning those with an active subscription will be able to pick it up at no extra cost until May 3.

A new trailer was also showcased during the event, which gave us our best look yet at the gameplay in the upcoming title, including Abe's new ability to scavenge parts in order to make equipment to help him and his fellow Mudokons escape the machinations of the Glukkon empire, as well as a glimpse at some of the returning abilities such as possession which will allow you to use your enemies' skills against them.

You can check out the footage out for yourself below. Oddworld: Soulstorm releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store on April 6.