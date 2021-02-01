Nintendo has announced its latest financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 and revealed that it has shipped 79.87 million consoles worldwide, officially outselling the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 3DS at 75.94 million.

Currently, only the Wii at 101.6 million, Game Boy at 118.7 million and Nintendo DS at 154 million units have sold more in their respective lifetimes, cementing the Switch as one of the most successful pieces of hardware from the company. In the first nine months alone of the current fiscal year, 24 million units were shipped (with almost 17 million of those the standard, and the other 7 million the Switch Lite) marking the console's most successful period to date.

Games wise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has naturally continued to dominate, with 19.41 million units now sold in the current financial year ending December 31, 2020, but it's also been a very impressive run for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which despite only launching since September (and will be gone again by the end of March) has already sold a hefty 8.32 million units.

Ring Fit Adventure has also done excellent numbers, no doubt in part helped by people looking to keep fit under the global pandemic conditions, with 5.95 million units sold, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity with 3.5 million units sold. Overall, the company's operating profit is up a whopping 98% year-on-year, with Nintendo reporting a healthy £3.6 billion GBP (or 521 billion yen) in the black.

Things don't look like they're going to settle down any time soon for the Big N either, with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury set for release on Nintendo Switch next week.