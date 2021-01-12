Nintendo has released a new trailer for the next upcoming Mario adventure Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury ahead of the game's release on Nintendo Switch next month.

Originally revealed back in September as part of the Super Mario 35th Anniversary celebrations, the game is an enhanced version of the original Super Mario 3D World released on the Wii U back in 2013, but includes plenty of Switch enhancements including Gyro controls, increased running speed for all characters and the ability to climb higher when using the Super Bell.

Front and center of these enhancements is a whole new chapter known as 'Bowser's Fury' and as you can see from the footage, expect to face off against an angry, metal-themed giant Bowser by turning into an equally massive version of Cat Mario alongside up to three other friends in local or online co-op multiplayer.

The game will also see some hardware releases from the big N to celebrate the launch and the anniversary, including a pair of Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo and even a Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch special edition console styled just like the famous plumber's dungarees, which you can see in a Tweet we'll pop underneath the trailer below.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is scheduled to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021.