It's been 35 years since the original Super Mario Bros game released, and to celebrate Nintendo have just put out a megaton announcement revealing a bunch of new games and collections coming to Nintendo Switch and beyond to celebrate the occasion between now and Spring 2021. There's a lot to get through, so let's dive in.

First up is an expanded re-release of Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U title Super Mario 3D World entitled Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Featuring online co-op multiplayer and a whole new 'Bowser's Fury' campaign, which will also release alongside a new pair of new Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo.

Next up is a collection of classic Mario titles in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which will consist of Super Mario 64 from the N64, Super Mario Sunshine from the Gamecube and Super Mario Galaxy from the Wii. All three games will benefit from an increased resolution and have been optimised for the Switch hardware. That package is set to launch later this month both digitally and at retail on September 18. However, curiously Nintendo also say that this will only be available until the end of March 2021 at which point it'll disappear from the Nintendo eShop.

The next release is a new battle-royale version of the original Super Mario Bros. game. Entitled Super Mario Bros. 35 the game will be a free download to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers - enemies you defeat will be sent to other players courses, and a roulette mechanic to make things easier or harder for you and the other players. It launches October 31 and will be available through until March 31 2021.

Another classic release-Super Mario Bros All-Stars featuring Super Mario Bros 1, 2, 3 and Lost Levels- is also available from today on the SNES Virtual Console Collection for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

The final two announcements involving Mario include extra hardware-with Nintendo announcing a special Game & Watch with Super Mario Bros on it that also features a clock and "35 hidden surprises". That'll release on November 13 followed by Mario Kart Live Super Circuit; a new AR game that sees you play with actual RC versions of Mario and Luigi cars controlled with your Nintendo Switch. You can see trailers for those two below and that releases on October 16.