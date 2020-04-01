Activision has banned more than 50,000 Call of Duty: Warzone players for cheating (via IGN).

Warzone has seen serious success as the free-to-play battle royale entry for the franchise. Within its first 24 hours, the game registered six million players across all platforms, surpassing stats for Apex Legends and Fortnite. Now, Warzone has reached more than 30 million players since its launch last month, but not all of them have been playing fair.

“There’s no place for cheating in games,” stated Activision in a post to its blog. “Warzone has zero tolerance for cheaters.” In response, the publisher has banned more than 50,000 players from the game for poor conduct. Activision’s anti-cheat approaches are a focus of the Warzone team, but like Temtem developer, Crema, these are not an aspect that it discusses openly. Its battle royale is monitored “24/7” for gameplay that is out of the ordinary, and “[p]lans are underway to streamline the UI for a more seamless reporting experience.”

“We recognize that there’s no single solution for combating cheaters, it’s a constant enforcement every day,” it concluded. “Rest assured, we’re committed to ensuring a fun and fair experience for everyone.”

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.