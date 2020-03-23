Call of Duty: Warzone has reached the 30 million player mark, less than a fortnight since its launch for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 10 (via Gaming Bolt).

“We brought a number of twists to battle royale,” said co-head of Infinity Ward Patrick Kelly to USA Today. “I do think the world you play in is going to be undeniably unique. I can tell you we have four- and five-player squads we are already playing with. But we want to launch with something we know works really well and we have tested to the nines and then play around with these different team sizes.”

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

