Call of Duty: Warzone, the series’ new battle royale game, has met 6 million players in its first day on the ground (via games radar).

This success is due to Infinity Ward and Activision’s conscious choice to make Warzone as accessible as possible. The game is free-to-play, but is also independent to Modern Warfare. Warzone players don’t need to own Modern Warfare to get stuck in, though they do miss out on the latter’s battle pass bonuses. In addition, the game boasts crossplay, cross-saves, and cross-progression across all platforms.

In Warzone, 150 players battle against each other in an expansive map titled Verdansk, which includes never-before-seen zones as well as classic areas like Broadcast, Overgrown, Scrapyard and Terminal. There are two modes—Plunder and Battle Royale—which allow or disallow respawns. In Battle Royale, eliminated players will engage in a 1v1 gunfight in the Gulag. Whoever is victorious gets to play again, but players are able to purchase respawn tokens for themselves and others using the in-game currency, Plunder. The currency is earned through actions like eliminating enemies, or completing missions that include bounty hunts, and capturing points on the map. In Plunder, teams hunt for stacks of cash scattered all over Verdansk to accumulate $1 million. Once achieved, the game goes into overtime, with all cash sums doubled, and the team who has the greatest total when time runs out are the winners.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

