Crema, the developer of Temtem, has no tolerance for cheaters and has permanently banned almost 900 players from the game for their actions (via Twinfinite).

Temtem is like Pokémon. This game is massively multiplayer, and Trainers run around the Archipelago hunting different types of Temtem and evolving them to fill out their Tempedia. It’s very like Pokémon. However, with most Pokémon players at a loose end until The Isle of Armor launches for Sword & Shield, the indie game has attracted quite a following. Not everyone is playing fair, though, and Crema is not happy with those who are cheating or abusing exploits in Temtem.

We just completed our first batch of banned users. Almost 900 players have been permanently banned from Temtem.



Bans are final, we won't answer or review any ban appeal. We've made 100% sure that every banned user is either a cheater or has abused exploits intentionally. — Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020 The developer is confident that every banned player was definitely disrupting the early access experience for their own gains. “We just completed our first batch of banned users,” it announced on Twitter. “Almost 900 players have been permanently banned from Temtem. Bans are final, we won't answer or review any ban appeal.” Crema doubled down on its stance, and stated that it will continue its work to remove two-timing Temtem Trainers. “And we're not done with this, we will keep detecting and banning. There's no place in the Archipelago for cheaters,” it added.