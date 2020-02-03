Temtem bans almost 900 players for cheating, permanently
Fear of moral underhandedness, or Fomu
Crema, the developer of Temtem, has no tolerance for cheaters and has permanently banned almost 900 players from the game for their actions (via Twinfinite).
Temtem is like Pokémon. This game is massively multiplayer, and Trainers run around the Archipelago hunting different types of Temtem and evolving them to fill out their Tempedia. It’s very like Pokémon. However, with most Pokémon players at a loose end until The Isle of Armor launches for Sword & Shield, the indie game has attracted quite a following. Not everyone is playing fair, though, and Crema is not happy with those who are cheating or abusing exploits in Temtem.