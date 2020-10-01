Nintendo has revealed the next set of fighters coming as DLC to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and as it turns out it's a collaboration with Minecraft that'll see Steve, Alex, the Zombie and Enderman all come to the Switch brawler.

The characters will naturally have their own block-based moveset alongside a couple of Minecraft-themed stages for you to battle it out on against Mario, Kirby and all the rest of the roster. Mojang Studios also put their own statement out on the collaboration, with chief Creative Officer Jens Bergstrom saying "Bringing Minecraft to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the result of an amazing collaboration with Nintendo. As fans of the series and avid players at our studios, we couldn’t be more excited to see Minecraft join Smash’s already legendary lineup of characters"

There's no release date yet for the Minecraft Challenger Pack, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate series director Masahiro Sakurai will be making a special appearance during Minecraft Live event taking place this weekend in a presentation called "Mr. Sakurai Presents "Steve & Alex" to show off more of the Minecraft pack in action.

For now, feel free to check out the trailer below. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch.